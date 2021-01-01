KINGSPORT - Shirley Mildred (Ritchie) Blackwell, 84 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 2, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Everyone planning to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Randy McLaughlin and his staff at Ballad Health and Dr. Steven Butler and associates at Fresenius Kidney Care.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter- Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Blackwell family.