KINGSPORT - Shirley Mildred (Ritchie) Blackwell, 84 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Yukon, W. VA in 1936 to Carrie Elizabeth (Young) and Otis Ritchie.
Shirley was a loving caregiver to family members. She enjoyed working with the Ladies Auxiliary at Charity Chapel Baptist Church attending until her health prevented her. She retired from Walmart on Stone Drive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Blackwell; her parents; four sisters, Virginia Kiser, Georgia Harrison, Lucille Honaker, and Betty Ruth Street; four brothers, Jay Ritchie, Frank Ritchie, Ray Ritchie, and Jackie Ritchie.
She is survived by two children; Glenah Gay Blackwell and Steven Blackwell; three grandchildren; Brandy Anderson (Brad), Logan Blackwell (Sarah), and special Granddaughter and caregiver, Amy Blackwell; one great - granddaughter, Allie Mullenix; one sister, Brenda Bise (Jackie) of Honaker, VA; along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 2, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Everyone planning to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Randy McLaughlin and his staff at Ballad Health and Dr. Steven Butler and associates at Fresenius Kidney Care.
