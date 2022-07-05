KINGSPORT - Shirley McCray, 75, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Born in Blackwater, Virginia on October 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Jim and Pearl Speers, she resided in this area her entire life.
Shirley graduated from Sullivan West High School. She worked many years taking care of her family. She was of the Baptist faith.
She will be remembered as a loving, and devoted mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved to have fun, drive fast, cook and listen to live music.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Village at Allandale.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Eaton.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Collingsworth and wife Kate of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Josh, Javin, Alexis, Jaxson and Jayce; twin brothers, James Larry Speers of Kingsport and Eugene Darrell Speers and wife Anita of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.