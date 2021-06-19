Shirley Marshall, age 87, former resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away on Monday May 31, 2021. She was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Shirley was born to James Fleetwood and Effie Willis in 1934. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN, she married Jerrel “Jerry” E. Marshall. Together they had three children, Karen “Kay”, Jerrel E. “Eddie”, and Mark. As a family they had the opportunity to live in a variety of places, from Miami, FL to Okinawa, Japan. She earned her Bachelor of Art’s degree from the Far East Division, University of Maryland in 1974.
Shirley enjoyed sewing her own clothes, cooking for her family, and spending as much time at the beach as possible. The highlight of every year was seeing all of her grandchildren at Daytona Beach, FL. As she got older, she loved spending time with her family, talking to them on the phone, and keeping up with their lives on Facebook. She is survived by her brother Ray Willis, Phyllis Willis, her sister-in-law, her children and their spouses Kay and Mike Tice, Eddie and Teli Marshall, and Mark Marshall, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service for family will be held July 8, 20921 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery Kingsport, TN. Milam Funeral Home Gainesville, FL.