KINGSPORT - - Shirley Mae Stapleton Hillman, age 86, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
She was the daughter of the late Earl B. “Buck” Stapleton and (Audrey) Pauline Cassell Stapleton. Mrs. Hillman was a resident of Kingsport, TN and was a homemaker. She was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church for 35 years. Mrs. Hillman loved to mow, work in her flowers, and loved her dogs and cats. She was past president of Kingsport Life Saving Crewettes and a member of Scott County Life Saving Crewettes.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving is her husband of 68 years, Robie L. Hillman; daughters, Judy L. Hillman and Penny L. Weston and husband David; sister, Peggy Dean; sisters- in- law, Jewell Waddell and Darris Faust; special friend, Josie Robertson; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 30, 2023, from noon to 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
Graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be David Weston, Tony Dean, Larry Dean, Steven Dean, Tom Whitt, Thomas Whitt, Donnie Robertson and Ralph Slagle.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center ICU, Hospice nurses, 5th Floor Nurses, Pastor Phil Whittemore, and Parish Nurse Tammy Payne.