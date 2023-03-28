KINGSPORT - - Shirley Mae Stapleton Hillman, age 86, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

She was the daughter of the late Earl B. “Buck” Stapleton and (Audrey) Pauline Cassell Stapleton. Mrs. Hillman was a resident of Kingsport, TN and was a homemaker. She was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church for 35 years. Mrs. Hillman loved to mow, work in her flowers, and loved her dogs and cats. She was past president of Kingsport Life Saving Crewettes and a member of Scott County Life Saving Crewettes.

