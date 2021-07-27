KINGSPORT – Shirley Mae Jones Kilgore, 84 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm at the church with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Kilgore family.