KINGSPORT – Shirley Mae Jones Kilgore, 84 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and retired from K-Mart following 23 years of service. Shirley was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Kilgore; parents, Robert and Opal McClellan Jones; sisters, Frances Singleton, Betty Dolan and Virginia Kilgore; brothers, Telmon “Bud” Jones and Curtis Jones; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kilgore; her special niece, Karen Kilgore.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Marty Kilgore (Lenore), Terry Kilgore (Cindy), Tony Kilgore and Randy Kilgore (Teressa); grandchildren, Allona Taylor (Whitney), Jessica Summers (Jim), Dustin Kilgore (Amanda), Brittany Morelock (Matt), Matthew Kilgore (Brittany), Kevin Kilgore, Zackary Kilgore (Nicole), Sara Kilgore and Abigail Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Lexie, London, Bentley, Elliott, Ansley, Berkley, Kinsley, Clayton, Cooper, Nolan, Raeleigh, Sophia and Marcie; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm at the church with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Kilgore family.