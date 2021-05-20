GATE CITY, VA - Shirley Mae (Bloomer) Lawson, 78, Gate City, VA, went to her Heavenly Home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Fairview Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ Church, in Fairview, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Wells Cemetery in the Fairview community of Scott County, VA. Brian Begley, Michael Page, Austin Page, Caleb McPherson, Junior Wells and Jim Bledsoe will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lawson family at www.gaetcityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Shirley M. Lawson.