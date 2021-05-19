GATE CITY, VA - Shirley Mae (Bloomer) Lawson, 78, Gate City, VA, went to her Heavenly Home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Shirley was full of life and was a God-fearing woman. She was a staple in the Fairview community and was loved by all.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting with friends and family. She had a caring heart and enjoyed being around her loved ones. Shirley was a part of the glue that held our family together, but we have faith in knowing she went to see our Heavenly Father and having a rejoiceful reunion with her passed loved ones. She will be missed dearly, but we are left to cherish the memories we have made with her.
Shirley was born in Scott County, VA on April 10, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Enoch and Cora (Bowlin) Bloomer.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Hazel Willis, and grandchildren, Cody James Lawson and Denise Nicole Begley preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her ex-husband, Worley J. Lawson, they loved one another with the love of the Lord. Also her son James Edwin (Jimmy) Lawson Gate City, daughters Sandra Darlene Bledsoe(Mack), Weber City and Bedina Gail Bledsoe (Jim) Duffield. Sisters Wyvonia Baker, Charolette (Charkie) Wolf (Terry) and brother Walter Johnson (Doddie) all of Hancock County TN. Grandchildren (who she adored) Brian Begley, Nikitia McPherson, Brittany Page, Michael Page, Austin Page, Jazmine Bowen, Teonna Lawson and 11 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. Special friends Jerrilyne Horton, Gennelle Tipton, Bobbie Reed and Tommie Standsberry also lifelong friend Roger Dale McMillian.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Fairview Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ Church, in Fairview, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Wells Cemetery in the Fairview community of Scott County, VA. Brian Begley, Michael Page, Austin Page, Caleb McPherson, Junior Wells and Jim Bledsoe will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lawson family at www.gaetcityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Shirley M. Lawson.