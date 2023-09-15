Shirley was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She was a manager of Rose’s Luncheonette from the time it opened until 1972. Once she left Rose’s, she opened her own restaurant called Shirley’s in downtown Kingsport. After the restaurant closed, she worked as a bookkeeper for many years. A woman of talents, she was a gifted cook and interior decorator. She had a close relationship with God and prayed daily for her family.

Shirley is preceded in death by the love of her life, R. Douglas Nichols; parents James and Iona McNew, Sister Delois McNew Conner; Brothers Wally, Sonny and Wayne McNew.


