Shirley was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She was a manager of Rose’s Luncheonette from the time it opened until 1972. Once she left Rose’s, she opened her own restaurant called Shirley’s in downtown Kingsport. After the restaurant closed, she worked as a bookkeeper for many years. A woman of talents, she was a gifted cook and interior decorator. She had a close relationship with God and prayed daily for her family.
Shirley is preceded in death by the love of her life, R. Douglas Nichols; parents James and Iona McNew, Sister Delois McNew Conner; Brothers Wally, Sonny and Wayne McNew.
Shirley is survived by Daughter Zenda Nichols, Grandchildren Joni Galyon, Becky Fuqua; Great Grandchildren Jordan Galyon, Chris Runyon, and Zara Phillips and great-great grandson Jude Galyon; Brother Gene McNew (Dinah); Sister Thelma Shupe & (Dick); Special former Son-in-law Mark Galyon; Special friend Janet Roach. Several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to charge nurse Darlene George, CJ and Heidi Page at BRMC 2West for their extra compassion and concern. All the care team on 2West was exceptional!
For those who knew and loved Shirley, know how much she cared about her appearance – especially her hair. This is to the many hairdressers she had over the years but a special shout out to her favorites Maxine Ragsdale, Tori Williams, Norma Smith and Jackie Gibson.
Nichols family will receive friends Sunday September 17, 2023 from 1:30-3:00 PM and a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM at East Lawn Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be held Monday September 18, 2023 at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Ed Clevenger.