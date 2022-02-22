Shirley M. (Bise) Whitaker, 86, entered eternal rest on Monday, February 21, 2022 following an extended illness. She was born in Wise County, Virginia to Ryland and Maggie Bise who proceeded her in death along with one brother, J.B. Bise. Shirley graduated from Lynn View High School in 1954. She attended Berea College, then worked for the City of Kingsport before employment at Raytheon where she retired after 40 years. She was presently a member of Avoca Christian Church. She belonged to Seeker Sunday School Class and Ruth Circle. She was a member of Border Bill Red Hat Society and the Red Hattitudes.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gene Whitaker, of 24 years who has taken care of her through her extended illness, one daughter Melinda (Payne) and husband Steve, two grandsons Bryce and Brady Prelutsky, all of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Haley (Ballard) and husband Jordan Bryant, and Grace (Ballard) and husband Robbie, great granddaughter Caroline Bryant and two bonus daughters Pam (Whitaker) and husband Danny Stewart, and Vickie (Whitaker) and husband Eric Ballard.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M in the Oakley-Cook Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Sears officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Friday, February 25, 2022. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avoca Christian Church, 2417 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 or Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path Medical Center, 2202 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Whitaker family during this difficult time.