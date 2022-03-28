KINGSPORT - Shirley Lou Skeen, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Roy and Eva (Burton) Russell in Church Hill, on June 6, 1942.
Shirley’s final wish was to be cremated. The family will receive friends at her home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 2pm - 6pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family of Shirley Lou Skeen by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664.