COEBURN, VA - Shirley L. McElyea, 66 , of Coeburn passed away peacefully, Monday, June 28, 2021. She was at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steve McElyea; two sons: Gary & Randy Moore; parents: Flora & Orville Plaster; four brothers: Orville, Walter, Joe and Rodney Plaster; two brother-in-laws: Ben Franklin and Jr. Evans.
Survivors include two daughters: Sherry (Scott Harvey) Moore and Angie (Derrick) Hampton ; three sisters: Virginia Franklin, Geraldine Evans and Sherry (Bobby) Shepherd; five grandchildren: Sabrina (Corey) McReynolds, Alex Hampton, Dalton Moore, Caitlyn Shepherd and Nick Collins.
Shirley devoted her life caring for others. She worked as a CNA, personal care aide, hospice volunteer and cared for family members during their time of sickness. She never complained. She spent countless hours attending and volunteering at her grandchildren's sporting events and school functions. Her grandchildren were her heart and soul. She was a “mamaw” to all who knew her.
We want to thank Lifecare Ambulance & MSA Home Health and Hospice. Especially her nurse Alexis Jessee. We Could not have made this journey without her.
Shirley's wishes were to be cremated. We will have a celebration of life service for her & her husband, Steve, on July 17, 2021 at 1:00pm at Friendship Baptist Church, Tate Street, Coeburn, Va.