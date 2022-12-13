MOUNT CARMEL - Shirley (Knowles) Ratliff, age 76, entered eternal life on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County; at an early age she was a homemaker and was the owner of a cleaning service. She worked at the Meade Corporation, and then later on was employed by the Rogersville City School System. She loved sewing, cooking, raising flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lula Knowles and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Gibson; Darryl Barrett and wife Sheila; Wayne Barrett and wife Beth; Tonia Blizzard and David (Rabbo) Barrett. Grandchildren, Michael Gibson; Brandi Ford and husband Blake; Chris Barrett; Dustin Barrett; Billy Joe Barrett; Adam Barrett and wife Cyndesta; Taylor Barrett; Garrison Barrett; Brandon Blizzard and wife Karalyne and Emily Odom and husband Landon. Great-Grandchildren, Josh, Braylen, Noah, Ethan, Kameron, Haley, Justin, Amelia Lynn, Peyton, Jonathan, Nova, Waylon, Aiden, Jasmine, Cavin, Nevaeh, Nixon and Emma Kate. Great-great-grandchild, Kiaya, brothers, Lee Knowles and Harold Knowles and wife Marcella. Sister, Wanda Owens, very special niece and nephew, Angela Cunningham and Mike Barrett and wife Debbie, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Rachel Carter, Christy Helton, Steve Baumrucker and the hospice nurses.
Shirley’s wishes are to be cremated and a private family graveside will be held at a later date.