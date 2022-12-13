MOUNT CARMEL - Shirley (Knowles) Ratliff, age 76, entered eternal life on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County; at an early age she was a homemaker and was the owner of a cleaning service. She worked at the Meade Corporation, and then later on was employed by the Rogersville City School System. She loved sewing, cooking, raising flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

