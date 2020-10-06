MOUNT CARMEL - Shirley June Cradic, 83, gained her angel wings and went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with her loving husband of 65 years, Willie, by her side.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. An Eastern Star memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The funeral service will follow with Jeff Morelock officiating. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Smokey Mountain Hospice, Carey Young, RN, and her team. Words can never express the family’s gratitude to Karen Compton, who has provided care, love, compassion, and comfort not only to Shirley but to Willie as well as the entire family during the last weeks of her earthly journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, care of Brenda Bellamy, 443 Mimosa Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.
