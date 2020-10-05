MOUNT CARMEL - Shirley June Cradic, 83, gained her angel wings and went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with her loving husband of 65 years, Willie, by her side.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel and was a member of West Ridge Presbyterian Church where she was the adult Sunday School teacher for decades. She was an active 50+ year member, Past Matron of Fairview Chapter #80, Order of the Eastern Star. She held several Grand Committee appointments, was the Grand Instructor for District 43 and Grand Warder in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy & June Dalton.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Willie Cradic; children, Michelle Shanks and Michael Cradic (Angel); grandson, Joseph Shanks; grandchildren, Andrew Raymond (Whitney) and Airyn King (Steve); great grandchildren, Lincoln Raymond, Leo Raymond, and Roman King; a host of extended family and dear friends, and Eastern Star Sisters and Brothers.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. An Eastern Star memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The funeral service will follow with Jeff Morelock officiating. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Smokey Mountain Hospice, Carey Young, RN, and her team. Words can never express the family’s gratitude to Karen Compton, who has provided care, love, compassion, and comfort not only to Shirley but to Willie as well as the entire family during the last weeks of her earthly journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, care of Brenda Bellamy, 443 Mimosa Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.
To leave an online message for the Cradic family, please visit us atwww.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cradic family.