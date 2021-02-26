BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Shirley Joyce McMahan, 74, went peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord with all her heart and her biggest joy in life was her family. Shirley wrote the weekly Crackers Neck community news in The Post.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, James Patrick McMahan; parents, Clayton and Gladys (Clasby) Poff; sister, Eileen Poff; and brother, Don Poff.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul D. McMahan; sons, Paul Wayne McMahan and wife Rebecca of Big Stone Gap and Douglas McMahan and wife Jennifer of Ironton, Oh.; daughter, Susan McMahan of Big Stone Gap; twelve cherished grandchildren,, Amber (Tyler), Megan (Mark), Clayton (Martha), Dallas, Mackenzie, Melvin, Thomas, Nathan, Daniel, Will, Katie and Cheyenne; seven precious great grandchildren; brothers, Ted Poff (Dot) and Fred Poff (Judy), both of Big Stone Gap; several special nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, “Maxell.”
She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W. in Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Bill Bowen officiating.
Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery, Crackers Neck community. The family will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the McMahan family.
