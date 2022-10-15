KINGSPORT - Shirley Jene Mowdy, 76, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

She left this earth suddenly to travel to her next life. She was a sweet, caring, and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother. She loved anytime family visited, but her favorite time was when we all could get together at the same time. She will be dearly missed!

