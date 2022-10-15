KINGSPORT - Shirley Jene Mowdy, 76, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
She left this earth suddenly to travel to her next life. She was a sweet, caring, and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother. She loved anytime family visited, but her favorite time was when we all could get together at the same time. She will be dearly missed!
Shirley was preceded by her husband, Artemus "Artie" Mowdy; parents, Grover Byrd and Emaline Hodge Byrd; brother, Charles Lee Byrd
Left to cherish her memories are her son, A. Christopher Mowdy; daughters, Lila Anne (Wayne) Osborne and Carolyn Mowdy (Tony) Rutledge; grandsons, Grant Ingram and Dylan Mowdy; granddaughters, Christal Mowdy, Steffanie Rutledge, Ashley Mowdy Bernard, Jozie Rutledge, Raven Ingram, and Miranda Ingram; sisters, Lousann Byrd (Johnny) Beeler and Ruth Byrd (Bill) Caldwell; brothers, John Byrd and Phil (Anita) Byrd; great-granddaughters, Keagan Skye and Halen Jene Ann; great-grandson, Tommen Ray Walker; several nieces and nephews, and a special sister-in-law, Shirley L. Mowdy
A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.