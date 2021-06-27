WISE, VA - Shirley Jean Vanover Morgan, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence.
She was of the Pentecostal Faith, and owner and operator of S&J Cleaning Service. Any time anyone was in need she was a great caregiver. She loved the Lord and reading her bible. She enjoyed fishing, her flowers, plants, BINGO, and soaps and westerns.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Eugene Collins Orender; parents, Oscar and Violet Vanover; two sisters, Judy Vanover and Linda Taylor; and two brothers, Glenn Vanover and Jimmy Vanover.
Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Darreel Orender and wife Regina and James Ray Morgan; daughter, Tammy Gayzale Griffith Berzenye; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Oscar Lee Vanover and wife Sandra and Samuel David Vanover and wife Nancy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor David Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the Jessee Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. till time of services at 5:00 P.M. Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.