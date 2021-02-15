LEBANON, VA – Shirley Jean Salyer, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Born January 2, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Lucille Dingus. She was a member of Nicklesville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd Salyer.
She is survived by her daughters: Veronica Slayer and Donna Lawson Salyer; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday February 16, 2021 in the Combs – Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Brother Steve Collins and Tim Quillen officiating. Entombment will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in the Temple Hill Chapel of Love Mausoleum. Family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her church family at Nicklesville Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Don Taylor, Juanita Jessee, Gloria Grisby and all her neighbors on Little Duck Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs - Hess Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Salyer family.