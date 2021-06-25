Shirley Jean Meade Culbertson, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, SC.
Visitation will be held at the Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA from 5 to 7 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The family will receive friends and family at Mrs. Carol Culbertson residence in Nickelsville, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating. Singing will be provided by members from Meade’s Chapel Church. Burial will be held at Grassy Creek Community Cemetery, South 71, Castlewood, VA on Sunday, June 27, 2021. at 2:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:45 PM Sunday at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family members.
The family requests, everyone planning to attend the services are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
