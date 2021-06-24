Shirley Jean Meade Culbertson, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, SC.
She was born in Scott County, VA on June 10, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Sam Meade and Lona McConnell Meade. She retired from the Scott Country School System where she worked in the cafeteria at Nickelsville Elementary School. Shirley was a member at Meade’s Chapel Church and attended Northside Baptist Church in Sumter, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Oliver Hartsock and the father of her two daughters, Karen and Sharon (Dennis Ray Culbertson), her sister, Joann Meade Marshall, and her infant granddaughter, Hannah Grace Mathes.
She is survived by her three daughters, Colleen Castle (Greg), Karen Mathes (Jesse), and Sharon Culbertson; her step-son Edgar (Eddie) Culbertson; her grandchildren Tracy Mojica, Nicole Mojica (Esteban) and Gavyn Mathes; her great grandchildren Samuel Mojica and Kyliana Mojica; her niece, Beth Marshall Braswell (Shenan) and her nephew, Mike Marshall (Diane); and two great grandnephews, Brian, and Brandon Kreemer.
Visitation will be held at the Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA from 5 to 7 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The family will receive friends and family at Mrs. Carol Culbertson residence in Nickelsville, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating and music will be by the Meade Family. Burial will be held at Grassy Creek Community Cemetery, South 71, Castlewood, VA on Sunday, June 27, 2021. at 2:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:45 PM Sunday at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family members.
The family requests, everyone planning to attend the services are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
