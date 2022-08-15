ARDEN, NC - Shirley Jean Maupin, 79, a former resident of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 12, 2022, at the residence of her daughter in Arden, NC.

Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

