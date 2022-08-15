Shirley Jean Maupin Aug 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARDEN, NC - Shirley Jean Maupin, 79, a former resident of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 12, 2022, at the residence of her daughter in Arden, NC.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you