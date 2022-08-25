Shirley Jean Maupin Aug 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARDEN, NC - Our hearts became sadder, and Heaven got sweeter on Friday, August 12, 2022, when Shirley Jean Maupin, 79 years old, was called HOME.The family will receive friends Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.A Memorial Service will follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Stacy Harris officiating.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Shirley Jean Maupin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Cremation Shirley Jean Maupin Worship Christianity Funeral Home Memorial Service Oak Kingsport Recommended for you