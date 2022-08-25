ARDEN, NC - Our hearts became sadder, and Heaven got sweeter on Friday, August 12, 2022, when Shirley Jean Maupin, 79 years old, was called HOME.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.

