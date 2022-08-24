ARDEN, NC - Our hearts became sadder, and Heaven got sweeter on Friday, August 12, 2022, when Shirley Jean Maupin, 79 years old, was called HOME. She passed away at home in Arden, North Carolina, with her loving daughter by her side.
Shirley was born November 28, 1942, to the late William H. “Ike” and Pauline Anderson. Shirley was a 1962 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. She retired from the Sullivan County Health Department following many years of service.
Shirley’s happiest and proudest moments were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; reading; and spending time with her friends.
Shirley had a deep faith and love for God, her family and friends! While living in Kingsport, TN, she was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church and Higher Ground Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the Choir. She was always very involved in Sunday School classes at her churches. After her retirement, she moved to Arden, North Carolina and became a member of Trinity of Fairview Church in Fletcher, North Carolina where she made many more friends.
Shirley touched many people’s hearts and lives and was well loved by everyone who knew her! She was the sweetest, kindest, funniest, beautiful inside and outside, amazing woman with so much inner strength, and always there for you! She truly was THE BEST, loving, most wonderful Mom, Mother-In-Law, Sister, Sister-In-Law, Aunt; an Excellent, loving, caring, fun, “cool hip Mamaw” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and Best Friend to everyone!!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Brittany Prewitt; and her brother, Wayne Anderson.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jimmy Maupin (Tammy); daughter, Cheryl Prewitt (Scott); grandchildren, Ashley Marshall (Tim); Jordan Davenport (Scott); Logan Maupin, and Will Prewitt (Marina); great-grandchildren, Molly Davenport, Olivia Marshall, Hayden Prewitt, Blakely Prewitt, Matthew Davenport, and Baby Girl Marshall due in December 2022; brother, Bill Anderson (Vicki); sister-in-law, Peggy Anderson; nephew, Anthony Anderson (Shawna); nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of family and friends!
Shirley had a wonderful life, was very loved, and will be missed terribly!
The family will receive friends Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.
A Memorial Service will follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Stacy Harris officiating.