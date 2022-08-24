ARDEN, NC - Our hearts became sadder, and Heaven got sweeter on Friday, August 12, 2022, when Shirley Jean Maupin, 79 years old, was called HOME. She passed away at home in Arden, North Carolina, with her loving daughter by her side.

Shirley was born November 28, 1942, to the late William H. “Ike” and Pauline Anderson. Shirley was a 1962 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. She retired from the Sullivan County Health Department following many years of service.

