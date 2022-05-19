NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Pine Grove Harmony. Pallbearers will be Tony Keith, Tom Keith, Gary Compton, Barry Compton, Stacy Ford, Tommy Stallard, Luke Gillenwater, Marty Ford, Adam Meade, Greg Robinson, Brent Powers, Brian Powers, and Kaleb Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Meade, Henry Powers, Jarvis Vicars, Steve Pennington and Steve Franklin. Graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Nickelsville Rescue Squad.
The family would like to thank Jarvis Vicars and Steve and Jennifer Pennington for their kindness shown to Shirley during her illness.
Online condolences may be made online to the Compton family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Shirley Jean Keith Compton.