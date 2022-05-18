NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. Shirley was born in Russell County, VA on November 21, 1943, to the late Koen and Verdia Keith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; brothers, Ray and Roger Keith. Shirley was a member of Nickelsville First Baptist Church. She retired from BB & T after many years of service. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Baylie, whom she loved dearly and was so proud of her. She loved watching Baylie in all the sports she participated in and was her biggest fan.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her son, Michael (Becky) Compton; granddaughter, Baylie and boyfriend Kaleb Carter; great grandsons, Brandon and Hunter; brother, Howard (Louise) Keith; sister, Louise Compton; sisters-in-law, Florence Stallard, Clarice (Kenneth) Meade, Delores Ford, Linda Gillenwater and Carol Culbertson; special nephew, Tony Keith; several nieces, nephews, a host of cousins and a dear friend, Carolyn Peters.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Pine Grove Harmony. Pallbearers will be Tony Keith, Tom Keith, Gary Compton, Barry Compton, Stacy Ford, Tommy Stallard, Luke Gillenwater, Marty Ford, Adam Meade, Greg Robinson, Brent Powers, Brian Powers, and Kaleb Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Meade, Henry Powers, Jarvis Vicars, Steve Pennington and Steve Franklin. Graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Nickelsville Rescue Squad.
The family would like to thank Jarvis Vicars and Steve and Jennifer Pennington for their kindness shown to Shirley during her illness.
Online condolences may be made online to the Compton family
