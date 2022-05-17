NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
