KINGSPORT - Shirley Jean Hughes Shipley, 87, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Asbury Rehab in Kingsport, TN after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10:30 am until 11:45 am at Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
The Entombment Service will follow at 1:00 pm in Mausoleum III at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
