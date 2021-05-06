KINGSPORT - Shirley Jean Hughes Shipley, 87, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Asbury Rehab in Kingsport, TN after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.
She was born February 3, 1934, in Piney Flats, TN to the late Ivan and Mildred Sanders Hughes.
Shirley graduated in 1951, from Mary Hughes High School in Piney Flats, TN. She studied Music and Education at ETSU and graduated in 1955. Shirley retired from the Sullivan County School System after teaching Music for 22 years at Colonial Heights Junior High and Rock Springs Elementary after a year in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Shirley and Robert have resided in Colonial Heights, TN since their marriage and have been very active at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. She was a choir member, part of the hand bell choir, played the piano and taught a Sunday school class.
She loved her family and all the immediate and extended family activities, her many students and especially the ladies in her Sunday school class, the good deeds they did and the fun times they had together. Shirley loved the beach and spent lots of time there during her summers off from school creating so many precious and fun memories with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim in 1987.
Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her loving husband of sixty-four years, Robert Shipley and her daughter, Julia Shipley of Piney Flats, TN.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10:30 am until 11:45 am at Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
The Entombment Service will follow at 1:00 pm in Mausoleum III at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
