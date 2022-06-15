BIG STONE GAP, VA-Shirley Jean Harris, 86, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. She was a deli worker for Piggly-Wiggly and Double Kwik, and also had been employed by the Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. She was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Harris, Sr.; her parents, Charlie and Dora (Lane) Yost; five sisters and three brothers; and her special companion, Homer Falin.
Surviving are her daughter, Janet Stapleton; son, Billy Harris Jr. and wife, Sherry; two grandchildren, Jonathan Fleenor and Kayla Fleenor; three great grandchildren, Megan Fleenor, Sully Fleenor and Kaylee Clark; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sally Gibson, Donna Delp, Linda Fleenor and Glenda Robinette.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday, June 17, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Ronnie Mutter and Tom Williams officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00am on Friday at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends will assemble at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Shirley Harris’ family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.