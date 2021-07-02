KINGSPORT - Shirley J. Ward, 83, of Kingsport TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Holston Manor Nursing Home. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oskar and Elizabeth Byers, children Paul S. Ward II (Little Paul), and infant Angela Rose Ward, along with several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by daughter Cathy Mattaliano (Dennis), granddaughter Chandra Horne (Brandon), grandchildren Rebekah Davis, Hannah Horne, Brianna Horne, and Donovan Horne, brother Harold Byers (Barbara), several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mom never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. She has left a huge hole in everyone’s heart.
Restore Life USA is in charge of Ms. Ward.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.