HILL STATION, VA - Shirley J. Lawson, 83 of Hill Station, VA passed on October 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Old Ship of Zion
I was standing on the banks of the river,
looking out over Life’s troubled sea,
When I saw that Old Ship that was sailing,
Is that the Old Ship of Zion I see?
As I step on board I’ll be leaving.
All my troubles and trials behind;
I’ll be safe with Jesus, the captain,
Sailing out on the old Ship of Zion.
Shirley was born on August 27, 1938 in Scott County, VA to the late George Monroe and Callie Mae Darnell. Shirley was a member of Alley Valley Freewill Baptist Church, where she was treasurer for several years. Shirley loved her church and church family dearly. Shirley was retired from Tennessee Eastman. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Carroll (Carl) Lawson; sisters, Georgie Ervin, Kathy Sexton; brothers, Larry Darnell, Charles Fred Darnell.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Glass; grandchildren, Benjamin Akers, Maranda Pierson (Josh); great grandchildren, Adelyn, Harper, Rowen; sisters, Virginia Grizzle, Gate City, VA, Carolyn Frazier (Eddie), Midway, VA; brothers, James (Bud) Darnell (Patsy), Gate City, VA, Earl Darnell (Charlene), Yuma, VA, Hubert Darnell (Billie), Gate City, VA; nephew she loved dearly as a son, Michael Darnell (Marie), Hill Station, VA. In addition to these family members, Shirley was survived by her loving family members of Roy and Nancy Townsend. Jason Townsend (Candith) and Raelynn, Jennifer (Richard) Kendrick and Emilee. They will never know how much they are appreciated and loved by her and her family. They have been with Shirley and her family every step of the way.
Shirley’s wishes are being honored with a graveside service on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Brother Joe Townsend officiating. Pallbearers will be Ben Akers, Josh Pierson, Jason Townsend, Mike Darnell, Junior Babb & Roy Gibson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dottie Hillman, she was with mom and helped her when her family could not be there. She was appreciated more than she will ever know.
