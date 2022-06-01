KINGSPORT - Shirley I. Castle, age 57, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard & Jeanette Ryans, father and mother-in-law Hubert & Selva Castle, daughter Kelly A. Castle, and brother W. L. Jarrett.
She is survived by her husband N. David Castle; daughter LaToya Necessary, grandson Phoenix Dunn, sisters Glenda Jones, and Angela Akins, brother James Jarett & (Rose); special in-laws Doris Castle, James & (Virg) Reed, Savanna Reed, and Brenda Reed; special friends who are like family Heather, Kat, and Danny; and several nieces and nephews.
Castle family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am at East Lawn Funeral Home Friday June 3, 2022. A Graveside service will follow at 11 AM in the Everlasting Life section in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Castle family.