PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Shirley Howard, age 76, of Pennington Gap, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 22, 1944 to the late Rial Fulton and Edith Jeanette (Huff) Lawson. She was raised and lived all her life in Lee County, VA. She was a homemaker and secretary of the family business, Howard Well Drilling. Shirley never met a stranger, and she was the friendly voice to the customers she spoke with daily. She was an avid gardener on her farm in Woodway. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Dryden Baptist Church in Dryden, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Howard; her parents; her three brothers, James, Carl, and Roy Lawson; her sister, Ann Wadell; her four brothers-in-law, Paul Howard, James Howard, Bruce Wayne Baker, and Jack C. Flanary, and her sister-in-law, Louise Howard.
Surviving are her two children, William Howard of Pennington Gap, VA and Janice (Michael A.) Eldridge of Jonesville, VA; her two beloved grandchildren that she adored, Courtney E. (Thomas) Grabeel of Clarksville, TN and Jacob Eldridge of Jonesville, VA; her brothers and sisters, (special) Bob (Glenda) Lawson, Bruce (Virginia) Lawson, Kyle Lawson, Reba (Auburn) Olinger, Margaret (Danny) Olinger all of Dryden, VA. Her three sisters-in-law, (special) Brenda Howard of Dryden, VA, Betty Flanary of Johnson City, TN, and Mary H. (Susie) Baker of Pennington Gap, VA; and her brother-in-law, Robert Howard of Annapolis, MD; and several nieces
and nephews and friends. Thank you to Caris Hospice caregivers.
Her wishes were to have a graveside service held at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Family will serve as pallbearers. Anyone attending her service should meet Thursday, September 16 from 10 until 11:00 am at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA to proceed to the cemetery with the Reverend Mike Blair officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley Howard’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. You may send condolences to www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.