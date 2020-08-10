ROGERSVILLE – Shirley Grace Arnold received her angel wings in the early morning of Saturday, August 8, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Hawkins County, Shirley was a graduate of Surgoinsville High School in 1959. She worked at Skelton’s Restaurant where she met her husband Dean. She retired from Hills Department Store. She loved yard sales, U.T. Vols, and her beloved dog Cassie. She was a prayer warrior for her family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Etta Mae McDavid; husbands, Dean Arnold 1962-2011, Robert Arnold, Jr. 2014-2019; great grandson, Luke Arnold; brother Johnnie “Darius” McDavid; son-in-law, Phil Ward.
She is survived by her children, Delena Ward (Michael Higgins), Jerome Arnold (Amy), and Melinda Nelson (Shane); grandchildren, Mitchell McKinney (Jessica), Evan Arnold (Julie), Landon Arnold (Emma), Jace Nelson, Marissa Christian, and Corrie Lane (Josh); great grandchildren, Corbin and Tallen Hurley, Emsley McKinney, Clay Arnold, Noah Lane, and Rynn Lane; several step grandchildren, several step great grandchildren, sister, Mary Kate Drinnon; brother, James McDavid; along with special nieces and nephews; step children, Teresa Henegar and Mike Arnold.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill or anytime at the residence of Delena. A funeral service will be conduct at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Minister Evan Arnold officiating. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on her obituary page at 7:00 PM on Tuesday. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell McKinney, Evan Arnold, Landon Arnold, Jace Nelson, Corbin Hurley, Tallen Hurley, Hunter Aistrop, and Michael Higgins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Payton Arnold and Shane Nelson.
