CHURCH HILL – Shirley Gibbons Carver, 76, went home to be the Lord February 10, 2022, after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Visitation will be held at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Reverend Timothy Strickland and Reverend Earl Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Marsh Cemetery. John Gibson, Adam Hagood, Richard Begley, David Begley, and Dewayne Begley will be serving as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1621 Mount Carmel, TN, 37645.
To leave an online message for the Carver family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
