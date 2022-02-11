CHURCH HILL – Shirley Gibbons Carver, 76, went home to be the Lord February 10, 2022, after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Shirley was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to John A. and Jessie Price Gibbons, but she lived most of her life in Church Hill and Mount Carmel, Tennessee. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1963 and went on to work at the Intermountain Telephone Company. Shirley was a faithful member of Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, and her husband, Ralph S. Carver.
Shirley is survived by her sister Brenda Gibson and husband Keith; sister Linda Gilliam and husband Gary; nephews Jonathan Gilliam and John Keith Gibson (Melissa); nieces Sarah Gibson and Katie Gibson Hagood (Adam); and favorite great-niece Charlotte Reece Gibson. Shirley leaves behind her dear friend, Elsie Begley and sons Richard, David, and Dewayne Begley. She also leaves behind many cherished cousins.
Shirley was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her love, compassion, and faith were evident to all who knew her and were fortunate enough to call her friend. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Reverend Timothy Strickland and Reverend Earl Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Marsh Cemetery. John Gibson, Adam Hagood, Richard Begley, David Begley, and Dewayne Begley will be serving as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1621 Mount Carmel, TN, 37645.
To leave an online message for the Carver family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
