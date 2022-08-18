Shirley Faye Reynolds Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KNOXVILLE - Shirley Faye Reynolds, 82, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shirley Faye Reynolds Knoxville Funeral Home Scott County Arrangement Lord Recommended for you