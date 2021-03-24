BRISTOL, VA - Shirley Faye Fannon Rosenbaum, 70, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tn.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Nellie Garrett, Pastor Grayson Cothron and Emil Schenk officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum, 1019 E. Valley Drive, Bristol, Va., at 12 noon on Friday, Mar. 26, 2021. The family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45am.
Her grandson, all her nephews, and great nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Gilliam Funeral Home, P. O. Box 886, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Rosenbaum’s family.
To view the complete obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.