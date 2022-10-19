KINGSPORT - Shirley Fay Swift, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

