KINGSPORT - Shirley Fay Swift, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.The family and friends will process to the Garden of Meditation in Oak Hill Memorial Park for a Graveside Service with Pastor Dan and Pastor Lesley Cheevers officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to First Broad Street United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.The family would like to thank the staff of The Village at Allandale for the care and compassion provided to Shirley and the family.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Shirley Fay Swift and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.