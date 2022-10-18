KINGSPORT - Shirley Fay Swift, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Shirley was born on March 17, 1939, in Hawkins County to the late George and Anna Hughes Swift.

