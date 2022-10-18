KINGSPORT - Shirley Fay Swift, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Shirley was born on March 17, 1939, in Hawkins County to the late George and Anna Hughes Swift.
She was a faithful member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and of the Keepers of the Flames Sunday school class. Shirley was a 1959 graduate of Holston High and a 1963 graduate of Berea College, and she worked as a secretary and a realtor for many years. She was an avid reader and loved camping.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Banner Gene Childress; and brother-in-law, Walter Kirby.
Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her sisters, Pat Kirby and Helen Lewis (Glenn); niece, Karen Wine (George); nephew, Jason Wheeler (Kim).
The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
The family and friends will process to the Garden of Meditation in Oak Hill Memorial Park for a Graveside Service with Dan and Lesley Cheevers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s honor to First Broad Street United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Village at Allandale for the care and compassion provided to Shirley and the family.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Shirley Fay Swift and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
