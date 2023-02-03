KINGSPORT - Shirley Edwards, 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Harold Ray and Ruby (Irwin) Goforth in Knoxville, TN.

Shirley was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She was a dedicated homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed gardening, flowers, crossword puzzles and was an amazing cook.

