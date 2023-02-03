KINGSPORT - Shirley Edwards, 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Harold Ray and Ruby (Irwin) Goforth in Knoxville, TN.
Shirley was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She was a dedicated homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed gardening, flowers, crossword puzzles and was an amazing cook.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James W. Edwards Sr.; and sister, Linda Graves.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Hickman (Kenneth); sons, James W. Edwards Jr. (Shelia), Mike Edwards (Missy); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jayne Hamlet English; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Edwards family will receive friends on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Bill Sims officiating. Committal Service and Inurnment will follow the Memorial Service in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Those who prefer donations, the Edwards family has requested that donations be made in Shirley’s memory to Sunnyside Baptist Church 406 Cooks Valley Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Edwards family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081