KINGSPORT – Shirley E. Moore, 86, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 4:47 pm
