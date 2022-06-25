KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Moore, 86, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Leona Hite; her brother, J. Fred Hite and sister, Peggy Hughes.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Ralph Moore; daughters, Sandra Archer (Gary) and Teresa Gray (Steve); grandchildren, Brian Archer, Mia Naumann (Jurgen), Angela Macon (John) and Ashley Malone (David); great-grandchildren, Austin Jobe, Logan Brown (Ben), Nick Archer, Kaylee Jobe and Jackson Archer; great-great grandchildren Beau Brown and Colton Archer; sister-in-law, Brenda Hite; brother-in-law, John Hughes plus several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Monday, June 27th, at 2:00pm. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45pm.

The family would like to thank Smoky Mt. Home Health & Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Smoky Mt. Health & Hospice at 106 Ferrell Ave. Suite #1, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Moore family.

