GATE CITY, VA - Shirley Margaret (Ervin) Fields, 84, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.

Shirley was born in Scott County, VA on March 23, 1938, and was the daughter of the late James Wrightly and Monnie (Musick) Ervin.

