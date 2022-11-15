GATE CITY, VA - Shirley Margaret (Ervin) Fields, 84, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Shirley was born in Scott County, VA on March 23, 1938, and was the daughter of the late James Wrightly and Monnie (Musick) Ervin.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great- grandmother. She was a charter member of the Alley Valley Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, her husband, James Cecil Fields, sisters, Wanda Edwards, Ruth Qualls, and Lorene Carter, and brothers, Howard, Dan, and Bobby Ervin preceded her in death.
Surviving is her daughter, Lisa (Junior) Leonard, son, Larry (Brenda) Fields, grandchildren, Greg (Wendy) Fields, Brittany (Tony) Mays, Michelle Fields, and Kristen Fields, great grandchildren, Landon (Mollie) Fields, Cheyenne, Chayna, and Luke Mullins, Conley and Camden (ChoCho) Mays, great great grandson, Lincoln Fields, and special niece, Rita Fansler.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Ervin Cemetery, in the Manville community of Scott County, VA Wit hRev. George Gibson officiating. Greg Fields, Landon Fields, Luke Mullins, Tony Mays, Doug Edwards, and Rick Fansler will serve as pallbearers. Mike Edwards, Daryl Edwards, Eddie Carter, Odas Qualls, and James Carter will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.