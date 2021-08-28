KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Cherry, 86, of Kingsport, died peacefully Thursday, August 26, 2021, at home after a brief illness. Born in Rochester, NY, she had resided in Kingsport since 1967. Shirley loved to decorate and sew. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Von Cherry; parents; and two brothers.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Harvey Howard Cherry, of the home; two daughters, Kim Brooks of Kingsport, and Tammie Lynn Kromar and husband Glen of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Amanda Cooney and husband Mike, Stevie Catlin, and Chadd Bush and friend Tina; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice.
There are no formal services.
