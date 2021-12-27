FALL BRANCH - Shirley Dykes, 76, of Fall Branch, TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born on March 6, 1945, in Greene County, TN and a resident in Fall Branch her entire life. Shirley attended Gospel Mission Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee of 48 years; her parents; and two brothers.
Shirley is survived by her son, Chris and wife Martha; daughter, Melissa; four grandchildren, Bobby, Burl, Brittany, and Christy; five great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and several close friends.
Special thanks to staff at Holston Manor and also Amedysis Hospice for the loving care that they gave to Shirley.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch, or anytime at the home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade, Bro. Dan Dolen, and Rev. Shelton Meade officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Arnold, Ronnie Larkins, Brandon Yates, Johnny Dotson, Jesse Sutton, Bobby Collins, Burl Walker, and Noah Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o E.B. Moore, 102 Horton Hwy, Fall Branch, TN, 37656.
