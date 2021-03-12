KINGSPORT – Shirley Della Chase Carter, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and worked with her husband in their business, Carter and Associates Surveyors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Carter; her infant daughter, Susan Renee Carter; her parents, Claude and Kate Chase.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sherry Renfro and husband Gary, Pam Carr and husband Danny. Grandchildren, Jason Bridwell and wife Kristen, Rebecca Lewis and husband Casey, Jessica Carr, Joseph Renfro and Markita Carr; great-grandchildren, Jamara Hall, Kyndall Lewis and Austin Bridwell; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Hite Cemetery (Oak Haven Drive in Rock Springs Community) with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bridwell, Joseph Renfro, Casey Lewis, Marshall Conkin and Danny Carr. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Carter family.