NORTON, VA – Shirley Marie Bentley Craiger, 84, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital. She was an LPN having worked at Park Avenue Hospital and St, Mary’s Hospital. She was a member of the Christian Faith Church in the Josephine Community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Craiger, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Marvin Craiger, Jr. and his wife Earlene of Wise, Va.; a daughter, Reta Daniel and her husband Ron of Richmond, Va.; a grandson, Brian Hunsaker of Richmond, Va.; her brothers, Raymond Bentley, Jr. of Norton, Va. and Rick Bentley and his wife Gwen of Wise, Va.; a sister, Linda Williams and her husband Freddie of Norton, Va.; and a special nephew, Aaron Bentley.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Friday, January 29, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 pm. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105 or to one’s church of choice.